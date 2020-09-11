Voces Presents 'Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground' Oct. 6

Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) recently announced the new Voces special, Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS stations, pbs.org and the PBS Video App. The special looks at the current 2020 election through the eyes of Latino voters "who are poised to be the largest racial or ethnic group eligible to vote in a presidential election."

The special is directed by Bernardo Ruiz and produced by Ruiz and Andrea Cordoba.

Dispatches From the Battleground filmed in “battleground states” such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida. The documentary follows grassroots activists, community leaders and political operatives working to ensure Latino voter turnout. The show also follows left-leaning progressives, many of whom support Donald Trump.

“As one of the nation’s most trusted sources for news and public affairs programming, PBS is pleased to air Latino Vote and shine a light on the important role this community will play in our upcoming democratic process,” said Perry Simon, PBS chief programming executive and general manager of general audience programming.