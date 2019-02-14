Vobile Hires Former Sony Distribution Exec Grindon

Vobile Group said former Sony Pictures Television International executive Michael Grindon has been named special advisor--content partnerships and will focus on getting access to long-form content for Vobile’s mobile transaction video on demand business.

Grindon, most recently head of Worldwide Television Distribution for Legendary Entertainment’s TV division, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Vobile CEO and founder Yangbin Wang.

Vobile which had been in the business of copyright protection and measurement and monetization of the use of film content for studios, launched its TVOD platform last year. The VOD business has distribution with two large mobile providers in China and operates on a revenue-sharing model.

“We’re delighted to work with a global distribution leader of Michael’s caliber to accelerate long-form film and television content aggregation for our burgeoning VOD business,” said Wang. “As the industry leader in securing and measuring content for Hollywood’s top studios over many years, Vobile sits in a unique position to serve voracious consumer demand for streamed content in a no-risk, revenue share model that levels the VOD playing field for content owners, and online and mobile video distributors.”

Grindon spent four years running Legendary Television’s Worldwide Distribution business.s Before that he was head of Sony Pictures Television International for 15 years, managing international television channels, international television production and distribution.

“In a streaming video market defined by huge content acquisition costs for platforms, and high brand and IP risk for content owners, Yangbin and the Vobile team have hit on a winning formula at an exciting and formative time in the mobile video landscape,” Grinton said. “Vobile’s early commercial results have been very promising and I’m excited to help take this platform to new levels through the development of new and expanded partnerships with leading home entertainment providers.”