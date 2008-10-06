VOA, Pakistan TV Partner on Debate Coverage

Thanks to a partnership between the Voice of America and the Pakistan Television Network, 90% of the population of Pakistan will be able to watch live coverage of the next two televised presidential debates between Senators Barack Obama and John McCain.

Beginning with Tuesday's debate in Nashville, VOA and PTV will produce 90 minutes of live coverage, including a 30-minute discussion program with participants in both Islamabad and Washington. Coverage will be in both English and Urdu.

In addition to the broadcasts, VOA and PTV will provide analysis on www.USAVotes2008.com.