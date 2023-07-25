Vizio Sets Second Annual Conference for Developers

Vizio said it plans to hold its second annual Vizio Developer Conference on August 22 in Irvine, California.

The event is themed “Innovate Beyond the Stream” and will showcase the company’s recently upgraded operating system and application including Viziogram, a photo- and video-sharing feature, and Vizio Account, its payment and subscription management service.

Vizio is also rolling out casual gaming developments and other new features.

“At Vizio, we are committed to driving innovation and what is possible with Smart TVs and that means moving beyond video and looking at what’s next with the biggest screen in the home,” Vizio group VP, Platform Contents & Partnerships Katherine Pond said. “ ‘Innovate: Beyond the Stream’ serves as a forum for connecting with innovative content partners, developers and industry experts who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of streamed content to include gaming, fitness and more. Together, we can shape the future of TV and provide audiences with extraordinary entertainment experiences.”

Attendees of the full-day event will be able to choose from two tracks of breakout sessions in order to gain insights on designing apps for discoverability, integrating monetization options, creating experiences that consumers love and learning best practices for Connected TV (CTV) app development.

The event will feature a keynote from Vizio leadership, immersive workshop sessions and discussions led by Vizio product, engineering, and technical account management teams as well as a roundtable discussion. The panel will include executives from Accedo, Ottera, Sling and Warner Bros. Discovery, who will share their experiences and explore the transformation taking place in the streaming industry and advancements made in partnership with Vizio.