Vizio Lets Viewers Share Family Memories On TV Screen with Viziogram

If you want to see your family and friends on TV, Vizio has just the thing.

The smart TV maker unveiled Viziogram, a feature that lets people share photos and video with other Vizio TV set owners.

The feature is available through Vizio’s redesigned mobile app. The pictures are rendered in high definition and can be sent to a TV from a mobile phone.

“The inspiration for Viziogram came from my desire to share the moments with my mom, directly to her living room,” said Vizio founder William Wang. “I wanted her to be fully immersed in family moments, even from far away. There is no better way to stay connected than to send Viziograms in 4K HDR to her 65-inch Vizio TV so she can be part of the action.”

Viziogram employees end-to-end encryption to ensure that private videos and photos stay secure and are viable only to the intended recipients. Both parties most agreed to exchange photos and other materials, ■