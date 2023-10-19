Vizio Provides More Football With Addition of NFL App

Vizio said it is giving viewers more football by launching the NFL app on its smart TVs.

The App will give users access to NFL Plus, the league's direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service.

Vizio also has the NFL channel as part of its WatchFree Plus service.

“We’re excited to broaden the NFL content offering, bringing even more NFL entertainment to the homes of millions of Vizio users,” said Katherine Pond, Group VP of platform content and partnerships at Vizio. “With the launch of the NFL app, the renewal of the NFL Channel and the on demand NFL programming lineup on WatchFree Plus, Vizio continues on our path of expanding our sports programming.”

NFL Plus costs $6.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Subscribers can upgrade to NFL Plus Premium for $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

NFL Plus includes a live stream of NFL Network plus access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game and NFL Film archives.

NFL Plus Premium offers all of the features on NFL Plus, as well as NFL Red Zone, full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coach's film.

The NFL app is being integrated into Vizio’s subscription management service, Vizio Account, later this year.