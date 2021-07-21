Vizio Launches Two Channels From Future Today on SmartCast

Future Today’s CoComelon and iFood.tv are being added as new channels on Vizio’s SmartCast TV sets.

The additions give Future Today 13 ad-supported apps and four free, ad-supported TV networks on the Vizio platform.

Also Read: Cable Giants Enlist Dish, Vizio To Fix Addressable Logjam

Viewership of Future Today programming grew 28% in the second quarter, with more than 13 million monthly users streaming over 55 million hours of content in May.

“Future Today is a fantastic partner and we’re very excited to add two more new apps featuring fan-favorite shows,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “We deliver right-out-of-the-box entertainment options for every SmartCast TV household. Expanding our free-of-charge channels on a family-safe platform, reflects our continuing commitment to provide endless entertainment options for the millions of households that count on our curation for best-in-class viewing.”

Also Read: Vizio’s SmartCast Adds Anime With Funimation

The two new channels added to SmartCast are:

Children’s channel Cocomelon has more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube. It teaches children about taking on activities with a sense of enthusiasm while presenting positive behavior for young viewers to emulate.

Food.tv has a collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes for everyday cooking that even foodies will devour. All recipes are tried, reviewed and organized by Future Today’s editorial team and community members

“Vizio’s award-winning smart TV operating system, SmartCast, has something for everyone; movies and TV shows, sports, kids and family, news, interests and lifestyle, gaming and more. It has become a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience in this burgeoning industry,” said Vikrant Mathur, founder and CEO, Future Today. “Our channels-as-a-service technology platform serves as a turn-key complement for expanding viewing choices for Vizio and all our video partners.”