Vizio Devices Get Google Home Upgrade

Vizio 4K TVs, speakers and sound bars that include the consumer electronic company’s SmartCast smart TV feature are now compatible with Google Home, Google's voice-control speaker technology, the company announced Jan. 18.

The upgrade allows owners of Vizio SmartCast devices and Google Home to adjust the volume and relay simple voice commands (stop, play, skip, etc.) for their video and music content, and comes thanks to Vizio SmartCast devices having Google Chromecast media player technology already built in, allowing for easy integration with Google Home speakers.

“Controlling Vizio SmartCast devices from Google Home is a significant milestone for consumers and their ability to manage their entertainment experience," said Vizio CTO Matt McRae, in a statement. “Using a simple voice command to stream a movie from Netflix to a VIZIO display or stream music from Spotify to a group of Vizio speakers is an eye-opening experience and shows off the power of Vizio SmartCast.”