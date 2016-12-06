Vizio Adds Xumo to SmartCast Line-Up

Vizio has added ad-based, free channel OTT provider Xumo to its line-up of apps on its SmartCast service, which allows for users to search for content across platforms.

Xumo, which offers more than 100 free channels, joins Vudu, Hulu, FandangoNOW, Google Play and others among Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled apps.

“The Vizio SmartCast app gives consumers instant access to an ever-expanding library of content options available through our partners,” said Vizio CTO Matt McRae in a statement. “We’re excited for our latest integration with Xumo which offers Vizio customers even more entertainment options from the app’s premium collection of OTT channels.”

Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO of Xumo, added: “By prioritizing the consumer's choice and allowing them the option to stream content whenever and wherever they like, Xumo is helping make entertainment simple again. The deep integration of Xumo into the Vizio SmartCast app arms users with another effortless way to consume their favorite shows, movies and live streams by casting content directly to the SmartCast display.”