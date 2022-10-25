Vizio Brings ‘My Watchlist’ To SmartCast Viewers

Vizio said it introduced a new feature that enables viewers to list their favorite TV shows and movies from different streaming services and find them in one central location on their Vizio SmartCast TVs.

Vizio SmartTV will be able to find My Watchlist on the SmartCast home screen and can add titles with a “+Watchlist” button on the content detail page for each show or movie.

When a viewer picks a show to watch, they can click the title on the Watchlist and the appropriate streaming service will be launched.

Available streaming services including Apple TV Plus, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Starz and WatchFree Plus.

“The user is at the center of everything we do at Vizio, and we recognize that our users want the ability to easily find the content that matters most to them,” said Steve Yum, VP of Product Management at Vizio. “My Watchlist gives our users the ability to customize their SmartCast experience to their tastes and make it easier to do what they come to Vizio to do: stream their favorite movies and shows.”

Vizio said it is also increasing the number of recommendations it provides to viewers. Vizio’s recommendations are now based on the applications and genre the user engages with frequently, so the title highlighted will come from the streaming services accessed most.

Also new to the SmartCast home screen is an additional recommendation type, featuring a row dedicated to the genres of content that users like most. For example, if “Crime” is the user’s favorite genre to watch, the user will see a row titled “True Crime” with a list of similar titles. ■