ViXS CEO Sally Daub Steps Down

ViXS Systems, a maker of video processing chips and multimedia for Coax Alliance technologies, announced Thursday that CEO, president and cofounder Sally Daub has stepped down, effective immediately.

ViXS did not elaborate on the reason for Daub’s departure, but the Toronto-based company said Hugh Chow, its COO, has been appointed interim president and CEO, and that the ViXS board has launched a search for Daub’s successor.

"The board wants to thank Sally for her numerous contributions to ViXS since founding the company in 2001 and wishes her well in her future endeavors," Peter Currie, chairman of ViXS’s board of directors, said in a statement. "Further, the board has full confidence in the ViXS team."

