Vivendi Brings Mobile Short-Form Video Service to U.S.

Looking to make a stronger connection with consumers who are on the go, Vivendi has made the U.S. debut of Studio+, a short-form premium video service that sells for $3.99 per month.



Tailored for mobile consumption, Studio+ is initially available on iOS, with Android mobile devices on deck.



The service is a combined effort from Vivendi’s Canal+ Group and Universal Music Group brands.



Studio+ leans on a 10x10 format (10 episodes that are 10 minutes each) that can be streamed or downloaded.



With the U.S. launch, Studio+ is including two new original series – All You Need is Me, the tale of a Los Angeles talent manager directed by Simon Aboud, and Madame Hollywood, a “thriller series” that stars Dre Davisas Candice as a top model who becomes a prisoner of her own apartment.



Those series join more than 30 originals shows for the Studio+ service, including two (Crime Time and Ahi Afuera) that were nominated for 2017 International Emmy Awards. All content on the service is available in five languages, including English, Spanish and Italian.



The U.S. launch follows Studio+’s initial debut in December 2016 in France and Italy and in Latin America. Vivendi will try to replicate its results in those markets as Studio+ enters the U.S.



“We have seen an impressive, widespread adoption by more than 5 million subscribers in other countries and believe now is an opportune time to bring the novel platform to an American audience hungry for authentic content and to combat the scarcity of high-end, scripted content in the short, convenient format that consumers desire,” Dominique Delport, chairman of Vivendi Content, said in a statement.