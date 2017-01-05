Vitale Named Senior VP of Brand Creative at MTV

Kevin Vitale was named senior VP of brand creative and operations at MTV, a network whose turnaround is a priority at struggling parent company Viacom.

Vitale had been senior VP of brand marketing at IFC. He reports to Jacqueline Parkes, executive VP of marketing and creative for MTV.

Last year, Viacom named Chris McCarthy as president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, replacing former Discovery executive Sean Atkins because progress in reviving the network’s ratings was too slow.

McCarthy had been successful in boosting VH1’s ratings and has quickly installed some of his VH1 colleagues in key programming posts at MTV.

Vitale has been with IFC since 2011. He led a rebrand in 2015.

“Kevin has a strong track record of building brand creative that is fresh, unpredictable and impactful. He’s a talented executive with a sensibility that is perfectly MTV, and we’re excited to have him on the team,” said Parkes.