Virtual MVPDs Crank Up the Marketing Heat

Following somewhat recent marketing campaigns from DirecTV Now and Sling TV, two other virtual MVPD rivals – fuboTV and Hulu – have kicked off ad blitzes of their own.



fuboTV, a sports-focused OTT TV service, lit up its first national ad campaign, which centers on a character named Fubo Chávez (actor Michael Varamogiannis), billed as the “World’s Greatest Fan.”



fuboTV said the multi-platform campaign includes three 15-second spots to air during the NFL season on CBS, Fox, NBC and a mix of top cable networks, including national and regional sports nets. It’s also developed spots tailored for social media channels.



