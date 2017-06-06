DirecTV Now Debuts First National Ad

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, said it has added support for TV Everywhere apps for AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance and WE. DirecTV Now subs can access those apps using their service credentials.

DirecTV Now has also launched its first national ad for the service, noting that it’s part of a “Terms & Conditions” campaign that stars Mark Wahlberg, plus a cameo by Lego Batman. The ad plays up the OTT service’s lack of long-term contracts and need for traditional set-top boxes as well as a new promotion that sells DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” 60-plus channel package for $10 per month (after a $25 per month credit) to consumers with qualifying AT&T unlimited wireless plans.

Watch the new ad below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r5wg6ASOkU[/embed]

DirecTV Now's spot arrives soon after competing OTT TV service, Sling TV, introduced a new ad campaign of its own with actor Danny Trejo.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.