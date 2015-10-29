'Vinyl' Makes HBO Debut Feb. 14

HBO series Vinyl, a bawdy look at the music business at the intersection of disco, rap and punk rock, will premiere Feb. 14 in the Sunday 9 p.m. slot. The premiere will fill two hours.

Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter is the showrunner, and Vinyl is executive produced by he, Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Rick Yorn, Victoria Pearman, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, John Melfi and Allen Coulter.

Vinyl has a 10-episode first season. According to HBO, it’s “a ride through the sex- and drug-addled music business at the dawn of punk, disco, and hip-hop… seen through the eyes of a record label president, Richie Finestra, played by Bobby Cannavale.”

Other stars include Olivia Wilde and Ray Romano.

A week later, comedy pair Girls and Togetherness debut, starting at 10 p.m. on Feb. 21. Lena Dunham’s Girls is on for 10 episodes this season, and the Duplass brothers’ Togetherness offers eight.