Vinnie Malcolm Out at KTLA

Representing the first major move from new Tribune Broadcasting station group president and CEO Ed Wilson, Vinnie Malcolm is out as vice president and general manager of KTLA Los Angeles.

Wilson said Malcolm told him he’d been contemplating a job change for some time. “I want to thank him for all of his hard work and effort,” Wilson said in a statement. “He has a magnetic personality and has been a real force at KTLA.”

He added, “KTLA is one of the jewels of our broadcast group and I know there are great things ahead.”

Tribune Broadcasting executive VP John Vitanovec will serve as interim GM as Tribune seeks a replacement. Malcolm’s departure was previously reported in Variety.

KTLA is a CW outlet that prides itself in its roots in the No. 2 Nielsen market. Formerly a WB outlet, the station celebrated its 60th anniversary last year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Malcolm liked to point out that KTLA is the only Los Angeles station with “LA” in its name.