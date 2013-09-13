Vinciquerra Joins DirecTV Board

DirecTV said it has named former Fox Networks executive Anthony Vinciquerra to its board of directors.

Vinciquerra is currently a senior advisor to private equity firm Texas Pacific Group's Technology, Media and Telecom sectors, advising on acquisitions and operations across all of TPG's investing arenas (TPG Capital,TPG Growth and TPG Opportunities). Previously, he was chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, which housed the Fox Television Network, Fox Cable Networks, Fox Sports and Fox International Channels.

Vinciquerra left Fox in 2011 after about 10 years. He also previously held senior positions at Hearst Argyle,CBS Television Station Group and earlier in his career was general manager of KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

