Vincent Sollecito Named National Sales Head for ABC Station Group

Vincent Sollecito was named president, ABC National Television Sales, for the ABC-owned Television Stations Group.

Sollecito, who had been VP and general sales manager of ABC’s WLS Chicago, succeeds Debra O’Connell, who became executive VP, sales and marketing for Disney-ABC when Disney-ABC created a consolidated ad sales team.

In his new post, Sollecito will be responsible for managing and directing the sales and marketing arm of all ABC Owned Stations ad revenue offerings including television, digital and digital sales performance/advertising operations, regional sports and entertainment sales/out-of-home ad sales, and the Live Well Network, as well as sales promotion, marketing and creative services, sales research, data and insights and systems engineering.

He will report to Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Station Group and ABC Daytime.

“Vincent is such a well-respected executive internally within our station group and externally with so many of our valued clients and agencies,” said Campbell. “His strategic leadership will continue to elevate our position as an innovator in the local advertising space.”

Before WLS, Sollecito was senior VP at ABC National Television Sales. He joined ABC as account executive at WABC New York. Previously, he was at a radio station and Katz Television.