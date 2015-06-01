Vince Vaughn: Guns Should Be Allowed in Schools

Vince Vaughn told British GQ that he is in favor of allowing guns in schools in a recent interview.

“You think the politicians that run my country and your country don't have guns in the schools their kids go to? They do. And we should be allowed the same rights. Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat. Taking away guns, taking away drugs, the booze, it won't rid the world of criminality,” said the True Detective star, according to an online preview Monday of his cover story.

“I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home,” Vaughn said. “It's well known that the greatest defence against an intruder is the sound of a gun hammer being pulled back. All these gun shootings that have gone down in America since 1950, only one or maybe two have happened in non-gun-free zones. Take mass shootings. They've only happened in places that don't allow guns. These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenceless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f***ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds.”

The second season of True Detective, which stars Vaughn along with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch, premieres on HBO June 21.