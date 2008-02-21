Vince Manze Named Head of NBC Creative Services

NBC Universal’s planning, scheduling and strategy president, Vince Manze, was named its TV department’s creative-services president, a new position.

Manze’s role is described as “in-house creative consultant to all of NBC Universal's television properties, new media and program development, including integrating sales and marketing initiatives, developing cross-platform opportunities and providing ideas that bridge all of NBC Universal's content creators and suppliers.”

He’ll also “develop programming, maximize cross-platform and integration opportunities and develop marketing, sales and digital ideas.”

Executive vice president Mitch Metcalf will assume oversight of the scheduling department, with an assist from senior VP Lisa Vebber.

"Vince's versatile talents have allowed him to contribute to NBC over a variety of platforms for many years, and his previous creative experience gives him a head start on this latest endeavor," NBC Entertainment co-chair Ben Silverman said.

Silverman’s fellow chairman, Marc Graboff, added, "He has a thorough knowledge of this company from top to bottom, and everyone will benefit from his work ethic and passion."

Manze helped to launch the NBC Agency in 1999 and served as its president and creative director. He joined NBC in 1990.