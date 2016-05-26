Vimeo’s VHX OTT Platform Offers In-App Subscriptions

Video-sharing service Vimeo’s white-label OTT platform VHX will now offer in-app subscriptions for branded apps, allowing users of SVOD channels built on the VHX platform to subscribe via Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Roku devices.

Vimeo acquired VHX in early May, and the VHX platform has had its technology used to launch several SVOD content apps since mid-November 2015, including MHz Choice, Black&Sexy TV, and Yoga with Adriene.

The VHX upgrade allows sellers to offer flexible free trials for customers using both monthly and annual subscriptions, and users can now subscribe with one-click checkouts. For in-app subscriptions, VHX charges sellers $1 per subscriber per month, along with platform fees (30% for Apple devices, 20% for Roku).

“We’re excited to help our sellers tap into the Apple and Roku app marketplaces, where the potential for discovery and subscriber conversion is huge. We’ve already seen success with one of our top sellers — viewers who find their app in the app store are 33% more likely to start a free trial than viewers on the web,” said Casey Pugh, cofounder and head of product for VHX.