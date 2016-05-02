Vimeo Picks Up White-Label OTT Platform VHX

Video-sharing service Vimeo has acquired white-label OTT platform company VHX, giving Vimeo the ability to offer its individual content creators, programmers and media partners the ability to offer new SVOD services.

The VHX platform first saw its technology used to launch two Apple TV SVOD content apps in mid-November 2015 (Yoga with Adriene and Black & Sexy TV). After that, the start-up began beta testing apps for Android, Roku and more.

“Online video is expanding from a few, mainstream subscription services into a flourishing world of interest-based streaming channels, much like the evolution from broadcast to cable television,” said Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor, in a statement. “Vimeo is home to the world’s leading video creators and the viewers who love them, and we’re excited to add VHX’s team and technology to our streaming marketplace.

“As the video universe continues to unbundle, Vimeo offers the ideal home for the next generation of premium video channels serving passionate global audiences.”

Vimeo — available in more than 200 markets — currently has more than 280 million monthly users worldwide, and allows its partners to build out services using the catalog of content provided by its content creators. The VHX acquisition will see Vimeo folding in the company’s entire team, including VHX co-founder and CEO Jamie Wilkinson, who will report to Trainor.

“We couldn't ask for a better partner than Vimeo,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “Adding our platform to Vimeo’s massive community of creators and consumers means we'll be able to move faster, and help creators large and small succeed in the over-the-top streaming market.”