Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor Stepping Down

Kerry Trainor is stepping down as CEO of Vimeo after about four years at the helm, with Joey Levin, CEO of parent company IAC, serving as Vimeo’s interim chief as the video-sharing service seeks a long-term replacement.

Trainor, who is staying on as an advisor and will help with the search for his replacement, announced his departure in a memo to staffers Tuesday, telling them he plans to “live life for a bit while working with a few companies as a board member until I’m ready to announce my next full-time project.”

Trainor, who is late of AOL and Yahoo, noted in the memo that Vimeo has more than 280 million monthly users and over 710,000 subscribers. Vimeo is set to generate about $81.1 million in 2016, and $103.9 million in 2018, Deadline.com reported, citing a report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon.

