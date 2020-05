Omar Villafranca, a reporter at NBC's KXAS-TV Dallas, has joined CBS News.

Villafranca will be a correspondent for CBS's News Services unit, the 24-hour newsgathering operation for CBS stations and others. He will be based in Dallas.

Villafranca's resume includes stints at CBS affiliate KOTV-TV and ABC affiliate KSWO-TV Lawton, Okla.