‘Vikings’ Season Two Bows Below Series Premiere

History’s Vikings drew 3.6 million total viewers for its season two premiere Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. That number is down 42% from last year’s series premiere, which followed a lead-in of 13.1 million viewers from the premiere of limited series The Bible, and was even with the season 1 finale.

The season two premiere drew 1.7 million adults 18-49, 1.8 million adults 25-54, 1.1 million men 18-49, and 1.2 million men 25-54.

Vikings is coproduced by Ireland’s World 2000 and Canada’s Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as international distributor. The series is produced in association with Shaw Media.

(Photo: Bernard Walsh)