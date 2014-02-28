Trending

‘Vikings’ Season Two Bows Below Series Premiere

By

History’s Vikings drew 3.6 million total viewers for its season two premiere Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. That number is down 42% from last year’s series premiere, which followed a lead-in of 13.1 million viewers from the premiere of limited series The Bible, and was even with the season 1 finale.

The season two premiere drew 1.7 million adults 18-49, 1.8 million adults 25-54, 1.1 million men 18-49, and 1.2 million men 25-54.

Vikings is coproduced by Ireland’s World 2000 and Canada’s Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as international distributor. The series is produced in association with Shaw Media.

(Photo: Bernard Walsh)