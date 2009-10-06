Vikings-Packers Makes Cable History For ESPN

The Monday Night Football game on ESPN between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers was the most viewed telecast in cable history when it aired Oct. 5.

The telecast attracted 21.839 million total viewers, easily topping the number two record holder, September 2008's Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys matchup on ESPN, which drew 18.6 million viewers. All told, the game drew a 15.3 rating, and was seen in 15.1 households, both cable records.

The game also clobbered anything that was on broadcast television Monday night, with ABC coming closest with Dancing With the Stars, which drew 17.8 million viewers

The Packers-Vikings matchup was one of the most hyped regular season matchups the NFL has seen in years, thanks to Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, who was playing against his former team for the first time. Favre led the Vikings to a victory over Green Bay, 30-23.