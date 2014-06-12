Viewing Hours, Memorial Service Set for Britt

The family of former Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt, who died June 11 after a long battle with melanoma, said it will receive friends on Friday, June 13 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, N.Y. A private funeral service and burial will be on Saturday, June 14.

A separate memorial service has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Guests should enter the Museum on Columbus Avenue and 79th Street for a service in the LeFrak Theater. Following the service, guests will be escorted to the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life for a light lunch.

