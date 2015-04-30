Viewership Rises at Discovery Int’l in Q1

Discovery Networks International, fueled by popular networks like TLC, Animal Planet, Eurosport and Investigation Discovery, said average viewership rose 10% across its portfolio of international channels in the first quarter.

DNI’s audience grew to 3.6 million people from 3.3 million people in the period, up 10%, fueled by double digit-audience growth at TLC (26%), Animal Planet (16%), Eurosport (14%) and Investigation Discovery (13%). DNI said its combined free-to-air portfolio delivered 673,000 viewers on average (up 7%) against the same period in 2014.

On the factual programming side, strong showings from U.S. productions like Gold Rush, Fast N’ Loud and Misfit Garage led the quarter. Shows produced in Discovery’s London production hub also enjoyed success in the period, including titles from the Shocking Love anthology series, Extraordinary Pregnancies and Too Ugly for Love?

