Viewership Deep Dive: HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ Dynamic Duo Is Back

Given last night's premiere of a new season of HGTV’s Property Brothers, we worked with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 9 million smart TVs and devices, to examine viewership trends around the brothers’ wildly successful franchise.

One notable insight is that when examining data from the last year, although the majority of viewing of the original Property Brothers series (show site) happened in real time, the more episodes a household watched, the more likely it was to be timeshifted. Often (especially with reality TV) we see the opposite effect: hardcore fans tune-in live.

We also wanted to check out viewership crossover among the original Property Brothers and the various spin-offs, including Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House and Property Brothers: Buying & Selling. The full crossover breakdown is in the graph below, and highlights include:

As you’d expect, the flagship show was most likely to also be watched for all the other spin-offs, coming at 94% for Brother vs. Brother and At Home viewers.

The Buying & Selling series was another favorite, with a high of 86% of At Home fans tuning in.

Brother vs. Brother was not watched as much as the other spin-offs. One possible reason could be that it’s a more limited-run show with about six episodes a season.

Brothers-viewing households seem to really enjoy reality TV in general — especially food-themed and reality-competition shows: topping the list of other shows these households watch are Guy’s Grocery Games, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Dancing With the Stars and The Voice.