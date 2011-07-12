Viewers ‘Say Yes' to New TLC Spinoff
The two-episodes premiere of TLC's new spinoff series Say
Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids drew 1.7 million total viewers Friday night (July
8) from 10-11 p.m.
The episodes were the number one and number two ad-supported
cable telecasts for the night with women 25-54 and women 18-49 demos.
The season opener of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta at 9 p.m.
attracted 1.4 million total viewers, up double-digits in the key female demos
over its season one premiere, according to TLC.
