Viewers ‘Say Yes' to New TLC Spinoff

The two-episodes premiere of TLC's new spinoff series Say

Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids drew 1.7 million total viewers Friday night (July

8) from 10-11 p.m.

The episodes were the number one and number two ad-supported

cable telecasts for the night with women 25-54 and women 18-49 demos.

The season opener of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta at 9 p.m.

attracted 1.4 million total viewers, up double-digits in the key female demos

over its season one premiere, according to TLC.