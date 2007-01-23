Viewers Flock to Steve Irwin Shows on Discovery, Animal Planet

Discovery Channel and Animal Planet celebrated Steve Irwin on Sunday with two hours of high-rated programming that ran simultaneously on both channels.



At 8 p.m, the networks ran Ocean's Adventure, the special Irwin was filming during the week he was killed. The show averaged 1.78 million on Discovery, according to Nielsen Media Research. On Animal Planet, it drew 1.57 million, up 133% over the network's primetime average in January.



At 9:30 p.m., they ran a half-hour tribute, Crikey! What an Adventure. The show averaged 1.31 million viewers on Discovery and 1.56 million on Animal Planet, also up 133% over Animal's January primetime average.



The two-hour block pulled in more than 10 million viewers on the two networks combined.