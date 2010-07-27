Viewers Don't Heart 'Huckabee' Yet

Former

presidential candidate Mike Huckabee's new talk show, which Fox is testing for

six weeks this summer on seven stations, averaged a 0.6 rating/2 share in its

Monday premiere. That's down 45% from its lead-in average of 1.1/4 and down 33%

from its year-ago time period average.





On WNYW

New York at noon, The Huckabee Show

averaged a 0.3/1, down 50% from its lead-in and down 40% from what repeats of The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet

did in the time period last July.





On KDFW

Dallas at 1 p.m., the show averaged a 0.6/2, down 50% from its lead-in and down

40% from last summer, when the station was airing repeats of Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks in the timeslot.





On WFXT

Boston at 10 a.m., the show averaged a 0.1/0, down 88% from its lead-in and

down 80% from repeats of NBCU's Martha

last July.





On WAGA Atlanta

at 1 p.m., the program delivered a 1.7/4. Atlanta, where the show turned in its

best performance, was the only market where Huckabee

was up from its lead-in, gaining 55% from local news. Huckabee also was

even with last year's repeats of Tyra.





On WJBK

Detroit at noon, Huckabee averaged a

1.0/3, down 63% from its local news lead-in and down 33% from last summer's Wendy Williams.





On WTVT

Tampa at 11 a.m., the show averaged a 0.7/2, off 56% from its lead-in and down

22% from repeats of The Morning Show.





On KMSP Minneapolis

at 10 a.m., the show averaged a 1.0/5, down 29% from its lead-in, but up 25%

from last year's time-period occupant, Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt. Minneapolis was

one of Huckabee's strongest markets, ranking third in the time period versus

CBS' The Price is Right and ABC's The View and beating NBCU's Jerry Springer.



