Viewers Don't Heart 'Huckabee' Yet
Former
presidential candidate Mike Huckabee's new talk show, which Fox is testing for
six weeks this summer on seven stations, averaged a 0.6 rating/2 share in its
Monday premiere. That's down 45% from its lead-in average of 1.1/4 and down 33%
from its year-ago time period average.
On WNYW
New York at noon, The Huckabee Show
averaged a 0.3/1, down 50% from its lead-in and down 40% from what repeats of The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet
did in the time period last July.
On KDFW
Dallas at 1 p.m., the show averaged a 0.6/2, down 50% from its lead-in and down
40% from last summer, when the station was airing repeats of Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks in the timeslot.
On WFXT
Boston at 10 a.m., the show averaged a 0.1/0, down 88% from its lead-in and
down 80% from repeats of NBCU's Martha
last July.
On WAGA Atlanta
at 1 p.m., the program delivered a 1.7/4. Atlanta, where the show turned in its
best performance, was the only market where Huckabee
was up from its lead-in, gaining 55% from local news. Huckabee also was
even with last year's repeats of Tyra.
On WJBK
Detroit at noon, Huckabee averaged a
1.0/3, down 63% from its local news lead-in and down 33% from last summer's Wendy Williams.
On WTVT
Tampa at 11 a.m., the show averaged a 0.7/2, off 56% from its lead-in and down
22% from repeats of The Morning Show.
On KMSP Minneapolis
at 10 a.m., the show averaged a 1.0/5, down 29% from its lead-in, but up 25%
from last year's time-period occupant, Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt. Minneapolis was
one of Huckabee's strongest markets, ranking third in the time period versus
CBS' The Price is Right and ABC's The View and beating NBCU's Jerry Springer.
