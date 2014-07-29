Viewers Can Go Online to Save Acts on ‘Talent’

NBCUniversal and sponsor Snapple have created a new feature for America’s Got Talent that lets viewers save their favorite acts online.

Beginning Wednesday, viewers can also prevent an act from being eliminated from the show in real time by typing “Snapple Save” on Google. Viewers on the West Coast can track the saves via the show’s social media profiles on Twitter, Facebook and Google Plus.

“We are pleased to expand our long running partnership with Snapple and further engage America’s Got Talent viewers by incorporating this instant save feature,” Sari Feinberg, senior VP, client solutions, at NBC Entertainment said in a statement. “The ‘Snapple Save’ offers a unique opportunity for our brand partners to reach our enthusiastic audiences, in real-time, during the program’s run.”

Snapple is also the official voting sponsor this season and will provide weekly “Real Facts” about America's Got Talent. Fans who vote for their favorite acts online at NBC.com or on Facebook will uncover that week's “Real Facts.”

"As America’s Got Talent continues to help fans show off some of their best stuff, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be presenting the first ever ‘Snapple Save’ which will allow viewers at home to interact and save one of their favorite acts,” said Dave Falk, VP of marketing for Snapple. “It’s exciting to see the evolution of real-time voting within the show and Snapple is proud to be part of this unique experience.”