Viewers Up to Buy Products Advertised on DIY, Sprout, INSP

Viewers say they are more likely to buy products advertised on some networks than on others.

Topping the list in a 2014 study by Beta Research are DIY Network, Sprout and INSP, all getting the nod from 36% of those surveyed.

Four of the top eight networks on the list are Scripps Networks Interactive channels. In addition to DIY, viewers fingered HGTV, Cooking Channel and Food Network as among the ones with the most persuasive advertising.

Also among the top 10 networks were Destination America, National Geographic Channel, and Nick Jr.

The average broadcast network was named by 20% of viewers, according to Beta.

Beta also asked viewers which networks were among their favorite channels. Named by more than half of those surveyed were Discovery Channel, History, HGTV and National Geographic Channel.

Beta conducted an online survey of 4,461 cable subscribers during January for this study. The study measured 59 basic or digital basic cable networks with more than 50 million subscribers and the top four broadcast networks.

The average broadcast channel was named as a favorite by 38% of respondents.

Another question asked of viewers was which networks had content they liked to watch on smart phones, tablets and computers. The most named networks were Sprout, Disney Channel, NFL Network and INSP, all identified by 33% or more viewers.

The average broadcast channel was cited for having programming they’d like to watch on a digital device by 21% of those surveyed.