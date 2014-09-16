'View' Season Premiere Up in Total Viewers

The season 18 premiere of The View—featuring new panelists Rosie O'Donnell, Rosie Perez and Nicolle Wallace—drew 3.9 million total viewers Monday, according Nielsen live-plus same day ratings provided by ABC, the most for a season premiere since the 2006 season (the beginning of O'Donnell's first run on the show). Monday's premiere was also the show's second highest in total viewers ever.

Monday's show also drew 683,000 women ages 18-49 (up 15% from last year's premiere) and 911,000 women 25-54 (up 20% from last year).

The premiere Monday was also the first episode featuring a new set and new executive producer, Bill Wolff, formerly of The Rachel Maddow Show, who succeeded former executive producer Bill Geddie