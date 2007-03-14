The View, Rachael Ray Get Emmy Nominations

After a controversial year, ABC’s morning staple, The View, received Daytime Emmy nominations for best talk show and best talk-show hosts. The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning in New York on CBS from the set of The Guiding Light,the longest-running show in broadcast history.

Dr. Phil, Ellen DeGeneres, The Tyra Banks Show and Rachael Ray, which is new to the syndicated talk-show scene, were also nominated in the outstanding talk-show category.In the soap opera derby, The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light, One Life to Live and The Young & The Restless were nominated.

The Daytime Emmys are given out by the National Television Academy. Children’s show nominations were announced last month.

Anthony Geary of General Hospital, Michael Park of As the World Turns, Peter Bergman and Christian LeBlanc of The Young & The Restless and Ricky Paull Goldin of Guiding Light were nominated in the category of outstanding lead actor.

Kim Zimmer and Crystal Chapel of Guiding Light, Maura West of As the World Turns, and Jeanne Cooper and Michelle Stafford of The Young & The Restless were nominated in the category of outstanding lead actress.

The 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast June 15 on CBS from the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Guiding Light began as an NBC radio drama in 1937 and switched to TV and CBS in 1952. Last year, it celebrated its No.15,000 televised episode.

For a full list of nominees, go to emmyonline.org.