‘The View’ Names Raven-Symoné as New Co-Host

ABC has found its replacement for Rosie O’Donnell on The View, naming Raven-Symoné as the show’s new cohost.

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s show. Raven-Symoné had made 37 appearances as guest cohost.

“Raven is smart, funny and genuine. We’ve loved getting to know her, and we’re all thrilled she’ll be part of ‘The View’ every day,” said executive producer Bill Wolff. “She brings a fresh perspective on the hot topics of the day, and she’s a lively, welcome addition to our conversations and interviews.”

“The Disney Company has made another one of my dreams come true! Being a part of The View family will be a wonderful growing experience for me,” said Raven-Symoné. “The cast and crew are warm and welcoming and has made the transition into daytime talk easier. I have a lot to learn within this new arena, but being the apprentice of these spectacular women will only make me a better person and talk show host. I want to thank ABC, ABC News and The Disney Company for believing in me and my potential! Let's have some fun!”

Known predominatly for her Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, she has more recently appeared on ABC’s black-ish and Fox’s Empire.