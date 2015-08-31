'The View' EP Bill Wolff to Exit

After just one season, The View’s executive producer Bill Wolff is departing the show. Candi Carter, who launched this summer's test of Ice and Coco and produced The Oprah Winfrey Show for 15 years, will serve as interim showrunner, said ABC News president James Goldston.

Wolff left MSNBC, where he headed primetime programming and executive produced The Rachel Maddow Show, to join The View. He departs the show after its 19th season premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 9, with a panel composed of moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris and Joy Behar, making her return to the show after departing two years ago.

Also returning as a contributor is Sherri Shepherd after she left last summer along with Jenny McCarthy. New contributors also include stylist Stacy London, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, model and actress Molly Sims and Republican strategist Ana Navarro.

Ever since show creators Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie left in the spring of 2013, The View has been in a state of flux, and ratings have not been improving in the tough daytime environment. Last season, Rosie Perez and Nicolle Wallace were on the panel, but both exited after less than one season on the show.

On Monday, ABC News president James Goldston sent the following memo to the show's staff:

Team,

A few weeks ago Bill Wolff came to me with bittersweet news. After steering the ship at The View for Season 18, he had decided to move on to new opportunities.

We are all enormously grateful to Bill for his incredible leadership in re-launching the show last fall, moving The View staff and set to a new location, welcoming returning friends and new co-hosts to our View family and planning ahead for a terrific Season 19. And Bill was an upbeat, unwavering and steady hand behind the scenes in the control room and on the floor day in and day out. He leaves The View well positioned for even brighter days this fall, and I am personally grateful that over the next few weeks Bill will help ensure a smooth transition and kick off to the new season.

Today, Candi Carter joins us as a consulting producer to help launch Season 19. Candi will serve as interim showrunner, working alongside our new co-executive producer Brian Teta. Candi has considerable daytime television experience, best known for her work as a senior producer and supervising producer at The Oprah Winfrey Show for over 15 years. She’s overseen a wide range of programming, from big events and musical performances to fashion and talent shows and surprise reunions. Mostly recently, she launched the Ice T and Coco talk show and executive produced a Hurricane Katrina Anniversary special and breaking news programs for BET.

Please join me in thanking Bill and wishing him the best and welcoming Candi to The View.

James