'The View' Apologizes for Nurse Cracks

The View apologized for insulting the Miss America contestant who appeared in her nurse’s uniform during the pageant.

The remarks weren’t found funny by Johnson & Johnson and Eggland’s Best, which pulled their ads from the ABC daytime talk show.

Joy Behar and the other hosts sniped while recapping Miss America and noticing how Miss Colorado was outfitted as she talked about caring for Alzheimer’s patients, sparking an online furor.

On Friday’s show, the hosts apologized and spent a good part of the show interviewing nurses.

On her Twitter account, Behar posted an apology saying, “Just let me say I have enormous respect for nurses. I did not mean to offend these hard working, dedicated professionals.”

ABC had no comment on the advertiser reaction.

Johnson & Johnson pulled its ads on the show and issued a statement:

"Johnson & Johnson values and appreciates nurses and we respect the critical role they play. We disagree with recent comments on daytime television about the nursing profession and we have paused our advertising accordingly. We’re committed to raising the level of awareness about the skill and knowledge that the profession requires and we send our thanks today and every day to the millions of nurses who touch the lives of patients and their families."

Eggland’s Best also released a statement:

"Many nurses and dietitians have contacted us saying that they know Eggland’s Best eggs are healthier and can play a big part in a family’s healthy lifestyle. Eggland’s Best appreciates nurses and values the important role they play in family health. In light of the comments about the nursing profession recently made on daytime television we will we will no longer be advertising on the show in question. Eggland’s Best believes in providing consumers the freshest, best tasting and most nutritious egg possible and we thank the millions of nurses across the country who work to improve the lives of their patients and families."