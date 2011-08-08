View Along the TV App Landscape

RELATED:

The New TV App Economy: The Buzz Meets the Bottom Line

To get a detailed look at the TV app

landscape, B&C recently spoke to

25 executives who work in a broad cross section of the media industry. Here is

a look at their strategies, plans for expanding their app offerings, business

models, the challenges they face and some of the best practices they've

uncovered in the early days of making apps an integral part of their current

and future business.

ABC

The Disney/ABC Television Group has been

experimenting with a wide variety of apps. These range from ad supported

offerings like the ABC Player app, which accesses full episodes of network

programming, as well as the Oscar Backstage Pass (free and premium components)

and the Grey's Anatomy App, which is

ad-supported and designed to be used along with viewing of the drama.

By late July, the ABC Player iPad app

had been downloaded nearly 2.5 million times with viewers using it to start

over 37 million episodes.

On the owned and operated station side

of the business, the company has also created an app for its Live Well Network

that is being broadcast on their digital spectrum. This free ad supported app

allows users to access both live and on-demand programming.

ABC has long been interested in adding

interactive elements, going back to 2000 when the network experimented by

letting viewers play along with Who Wants

to be a Millionaire on their PCs and laptops. The company is currently

exploring ways to use synch or co-viewing apps to adding more interactive

elements to their programming.

"Research shows that among people with

iPads, about 70% have them in [hand] when they are in front of the TV, and

we're exploring how we could use that to develop an interactive platform,"

notes Albert Cheng, executive vice president, digital media, Disney/ABC

Television Group.

Still, Cheng stresses that a number of

business issues need to be resolved. ABC's Grey's

Anatomy and Oscar Backstage Pass apps were successful because they included

a great deal of original content.

But creating that kind of experience

would be expensive if the network tried to do it for every episode of its

entire primetime line-up. "We are very glad we did it but the question everyone

has to ask now is 'how do you actually build a profitable business around it?'"

he says.

Another key component to their app

strategy has been building up in-house expertise in digital video distribution,

Cheng explains.

"We have people who know video inside

and out and as a result, we can move quickly and respond to the marketplace"

much faster than if they had outsourced development, Cheng says.



A+E

Networks

While A+E Networks has produced paid

games and apps for history buffs, it has also focusing on free apps that

"support our linear services," notes Dan Surratt, executive VP of Digital Media

at A+E Networks. "You will see additional [free] video apps with short-form

content that are designed to support each of our linear brands and push people

back to the linear services to watch full episodes."

One interesting brand extension is the

Civil War Today app, a paid product that provides interested users a daily look

at what happened 150 years earlier during the bloody U.S. conflict.

This app also illustrates the importance

of developing products that take full symbiotic advantage of each device's

capabilities by offering consumers an additive experience on each, according to

Evan Silverman, senior VP of Digital Media at the company.

"I think media companies do themselves a

disservice when they simply take content from the existing online platform and

put it on mobile," he notes. "The best mobile experiences provide a different

experience than online."



America's Funniest Home Videos

Some producers have blanched at the cost

of developing apps for their shows. The producers of America's Funniest Home Videos (AFHV),

however, saw it as both an important investment in the show's future, and an

opportunity to strengthen the TV series by making it easier for viewers to send

in videos.

"The idea of social media really started

with our show in 1989," argues Vin Di Bona, creator and exec producer of the

show and chairman of FishBowl Worldwide Media. "We have always felt it was very

important to tap into whatever people are doing socially with their video

cameras and communicate with each other. So we've gone from having them send in

videos by snail mail to having people upload video and now letting them do that

with an app."

"The app is truly organic to the show

because the consumer can not only view videos from the show but they can shoot

and upload videos to become part of the show," adds Bruce Gersh, president and

CEO of FishBowl.

CBS

As viewers consume more video on more

devices, CBS has approached its app development as part of a wider strategy of

finding the best way to window its content through various digital media, notes

Zander Lurie, senior VP of strategic development at CBS.

As part of that strategy, Lurie adds

that "we are experimenting with some episodic content on tablet and you will

see us do more in years to come," in a way that protects the network's

"existing ecosystem" and at the same time "provides a driver of new revenue."

These apps will include both free and

paid or subscription offerings. CBS Interactive went the paid route for its 60 Minutes app, which is the No. 4 paid

news app in the App Store and its Star

Trek Padd app, which became the top paid entertainment app in 11 countries

within a week after its launch.

It also broke new ground with its Big Brother app-the first time a network

reality show offered a live feed. The free ad-supported version gave full

episodes to Android users while the paid subscription version presented live

streaming from inside the Big Brother house.

CBS also sees promise in synch apps,

which are designed to enhance live viewing. "We are trying to figure out what

would be the corollary of CBS Fantasy Football League for our primetime shows,"

Lurie says. "What would that second screen experience look like for those

shows?"

CNN

After initially going the paid route,

CNN switched last year to free apps and crossed the 10-million app download

mark in July.

The news network also passed a major

milestone in July with the launch of its first TV Everywhere app that made live

streams of CNN and HLN available to multichannel providers who had inked TV

Everywhere deals with Turner. At launch, the app was available in some 50

million homes, a number that will grow to 70 million in upcoming months.

"It adds a lot of value for someone who

is paying a cable bill every month to be able to access CNN on additional

devices," argues K.C. Estenson, general manager of CNN Digital, who notes that

it was the first time a U.S. news network had allowed users to access a live

stream via an app. "We think it is a watershed moment in the cable industry."

While CNN and other Turner networks are

increasingly moving toward TV Everywhere apps, the news net continues to offer

free apps with short-form content to other users while also expanding the

number of devices it serves.

CNN has invested heavily in building an

in-house mobile staff, but high development costs for a plethora of

incompatible devices and lack of mobile ad revenues are making it difficult for

some companies to justify the costs.

"A lot of traditional media

organizations are reluctant to do what we've done because you are talking about

a lot of money to hire five or ten people just to do mobile at a time when

advertising in the mobile space hasn't caught up with usage," Estenson says.

"Frankly, at CNN, I don't think we've had a choice. People expect us to be

there on mobile [and other platforms] with breaking news. It is part of our

brand promise to be everywhere."

The apps, which incorporate CNN's

iReport citizen journalism effort, also are playing an increasingly important

role in newsgathering.

Launched in 2006, the iReport effort

recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and now has over 900,000 contributors

worldwide. "When the storms rolled through the U.S. this summer, having people

on the ground that could use our app to upload pictures and video was just

incredibly powerful," Estenson notes.

Comedy

Central

One notable example of how apps can

increase viewer engagement with a show can be found with the network's Tosh.0

app.

"The interesting thing for us is that

the usage has been very strong when the show isn't on," notes Erik Flannigan,

executive vice president, digital media, MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

"Earlier this year, during a dark period [when there were no new episodes], we

had about 2 million people interacting with the app, which is the most we've

ever had. It is almost unheard of and it has caused us to think much more about

the need to create content for these shows to engage people both between

episodes and between seasons."

Flannigan credits Daniel Tosh for much

of the app's popularity because the comedian is so active on multimedia

platforms. "He is often on Twitter asking the audience to create something that

may end up on the show," he notes.

While they've been successful with paid

apps, much of their focus has been on free apps, with sponsorship opportunities

generally bundled with other digital properties. "There is tremendous interest

from advertisers to be associated with mobile devices and apps and to sponsor

something like the Daily Show app,"

Flannigan says.

ESPN

ESPN's app strategy spans a wide range

of approaches, from free to paid and more recently the launch of its TV

Everywhere App, Watch ESPN, which gives subscribers of participating

multichannel operators access to four live feeds from ESPN's channels.

"Watch ESPN allows video subs to watch

the channels wherever they are, on whatever device they want, and creates new

level of portability," says John Kosner, senior VP and general manager, ESPN

Digital and Print Media.

ESPN was an early mobile player that now

has an in-house staff of around 40 people. Kosner notes that "one of the key

things we've found is that this is a world where less is more. Having fewer but

really self-explanatory apps that offer a terrific experience is better than

trying to turn everything into an app. So you'll see us focus more on

experiences like Watch ESPN that deliver the simple, elegant, fast experience fans

want."



MTV

and VH1

Much of the development focus at MTV and

VH1 had been on apps that support the core TV properties or brand extensions of

their shows, notes Kristin Frank, general manager of MTV and VH1 Digital.

The channels have also launched a VH1

Co-Star app and the MTV WatchWith app that are designed "to be a companion to

linear viewing," Frank explains.

While those synch or co-viewing apps are

free, the two channels have used a variety of business models for their app

launches, with an ad-supported free MTV News app that has been downloaded over

2 million times, and some paid apps, such as MTV's Jersey Shore: Spread Snooki app.

A major focus has been quality over

quantity and leveraging the brands to market the apps, Frank adds. "We're very

fortunate to have the brands and the franchises we have, which give us a

built-in marketing engine for brand extensions."

NBC

NBC has focused on free apps, including

the NBC Live app for iPad, which offers a wide array of short videos and

information tied to their programming, though viewers must still go to NBC.com

to see full episodes.

So far, demand from advertisers has been

strong, with Cars.com signing up as a charter sponsor for the launch of NBC

Live and Royal Caribbean subsequently sponsoring the app, notes Vivi Zigler,

president, NBCUniversal Digital Entertainment. Increasingly, NBC is also

looking to bundle these ad deals across their mobile inventory and digital

properties.

Notably, NBC has also experimented with

providing additional content and features on NBC Live for such shows as The Office, The Voice, America's Got

Talent and Love Bites.

This season, episodes of The Voice marked the first time that

users were able to vote on a show via the app. "For the first time the combined

votes from online and the app beat the votes from the 800 number," Zigler says.

Such efforts are, however, extremely

labor intensive. "You can't do a cookie cutter-style app," she says. "The

content has to be customized for every single episode of every show. We've had

live moderation with the shows and we deal with two time zones, so it is a fair

amount of work."

Experimentation has been extremely

important in the network's efforts, Zigler stresses. "We can't put millions of

dollars into developing apps just for the fun of it," she says. "But if you

only did things that made millions of dollars, you would never do anything.

Being fearful of trying things is death. You have to get into the pool to see

what works in order to make things work better."



NBC

News

Notable recent app launches for NBC News

include The Royal Wedding by NBC News App for iPad, iPhone and Android that

surpassed 200,000 downloads and was listed on iTunes' Top Ten list for free

iPad Apps; and the NBC Nightly News iPad App, which had 546,000 downloads

between launch on May 26, 2011 and July 21.

Looking forward, Vivian Schiller, NBC

News' recently hired chief digital officer, notes that they'll be focusing on

both apps and the mobile Web, reflecting the growing attention digital

operations are putting on mobile Web browsers.

"The engagement you can get with an app

is through the roof but you still need to bring new audiences, and for the

discovery process the mobile Web is essential," she notes.



Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has released over 40 games,

and has had over 25 million downloads of its apps, reports Steve Youngwood,

executive VP and general manager, digital, Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group at

MTVN.

A recent Nickelodeon Kids & Mobile

study found that the average U.S. child age six to 11 has an average of 24 apps

on a device and that they used about six of these apps at least once a week.

That research also found that iPads were

particularly important devices, with kids having 32 apps on the family iPad.

To capitalize on that interest, much of

Nickelodeon's app focus has been on paid games, but Youngwood notes they are

putting increased emphasis on apps tied to programming and that many of their

games are based on popular animated properties, such as SpongeBob SquarePants.

Second screen or co-viewing apps that

add interactive elements and additional content to the viewing experience are

also an increasingly important part of the network's app strategy. "We're

looking closely at what the viewer really wants to do with an app while they

are watching TV," Youngwood says.

Turner

Turner has had considerable success with

its paid gaming apps from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, but the company is

increasingly focusing on TV Everywhere apps that will provide users with full

episodes as part of their cable, satellite or multichannel subscription, notes

Jeremy Legg, VP of business development at Turner Broadcasting System.

Turner's first TV Everywhere app was for

CNN and HLN but Legg expects they will be offering TV Everywhere apps for their

entertainment brands soon and that the number of homes will hit 70 million in

the next several months.

The upcoming apps for the entertainment

channels will offer on-demand long-form content but not live 24-hour streams.

"We don't want to offer simulcast

services just to grab a headline," Legg says. "It makes a lot of sense for news

and sports but we are not so sure about entertainment. We are going to see how

the CNN simulcast is adopted and we'll make decisions on how to expand that."

The combined C3 ratings now being

offered by Nielsen were a major factor in Turner's decision to embrace TV

Everywhere apps and multiplatform delivery, Legg notes. Measurement for mobile

remains a problem but "the leakage in terms of the mobile platform as it related

to C3 is probably relatively low right now," he adds.



The

Weather Channel

TWC was one of the first networks to

embrace apps, launching its first in 2001. The network also has one of the most successful app operations with more than 53 million downloads of their ad

supported apps.

With about 35 million unique visitors to

its mobile offerings each month, they've achieved enough scale to use the

mobile platform as a way of attracting both advertisers and viewers, notes

Cameron Clayton, executive vice president of digital product, The Weather

Channel Companies.

"We want to figure out how to get that

audience to tune into The Weather Channel at say 8 p.m. on Wednesday," Clayton

says. "If we can just get 10% of that 35 million to do that, it would be the

golden bullet."

One method may be companion or synch

apps, which can significantly boost viewer engagement and ratings, Clayton

believes. An app for their show From the

Edge with Peter Lik got 50,000 downloads in the first week of the series

and ultimately helped boost ratings by 14%, Clayton notes.

TWC was also an early player in mobile

Web, launching its first Website in 1999, and the company, which has about 50

people working in the mobile area, remains bullish on mobile Web opportunities.

"The thing we always forget with the

sexiness of apps is the mobile Web, but our mobile Websites have 29.5 million

uniques a month and it is an important driver," Clayton notes. "If I was giving

advice on anyone getting started, I say don't start with an iPhone app because

it is sexy. Start with building a mobile Website, which can be accessed by

almost all handsets and has potentially a huge audience."