Vien, Sabin Get Senior Posts at A+E International

A+E Networks said it has named Patrick Vien and Edward Sabin executive managing directors of its international division.

Vien, who joins A+E from Pulse Films, will oversee A+Es businesses throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will also be the lead on programming strategy, acquisitions and production for the company’s channels outside the U.S.

Sabin, who has been managing director for the Americas and head of commercial operations, will be co-head of international with Vien. Sabin adds responsibilities for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Both Vien, who will be based in New York, and Sabin, based in Los Angeles, report to Sean Cohan, president, international and digital media for A+E Networks.

“Vien’s appointment and Sabin’s elevation will support A+E Networks’ rapidly expanding global footprint across all platforms for both long and short-form entertainment,” said Cohan. “Sabin has played a leading role in the growth of our operations globally and is supremely suited to keeping A+E Networks in pace with the marketplace moving forward.”

Vien had been president of Pulse Films, which A+E recently formed a partnership. He will continue to manage the A+E/Pulse partnership.

“Vien is a consummate growth executive whose decades of experience across several media industries is well suited to our rapidly growing operations. We have been extremely impressed with his efforts on behalf of our partnership with Pulse Films and thrilled he will be bringing his many talents to our organization as co-head of international,” Cohan said.

Sabin joined A+E in 2015 from Discovery.