Vieira to Host PBS Series ‘The Great American Read’

Meredith Vieira will host The Great American Read, a book-focused series that debuts on PBS May 22. There are eight parts to the series, which will see Vieira “uncover the nation’s 100 most-loved novels, the people who love them and their authors,” according to PBS.

Vieira has been host on NBC’s Today, The Meredith Vieira Show and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“It is a privilege to partner with PBS to bring The Great American Read to viewers across the country,” said Vieira. “The power of reading is extraordinary – it allows us to escape to new worlds, introduces us to a diverse range of people, opens our minds to different ideas, and allows us to keep learning no matter our age or background. The Great American Read offers a forum for readers to express what titles and stories they’re passionate about and share how novels impacted their lives. I am honored to be a part of this discussion.”

The Great American Read starts with a two-hour premiere. Authors who will appear include Margaret Atwood, Jenna and Barbara Bush, Chelsea Clinton, Junot Díaz, Morgan Freeman, John Green and George R. R. Martin.

“We are thrilled to have Meredith join us on this national quest to discover ‘America’s Most-Loved Novel’,” said Bill Gardner, VP of programming & development for PBS. “Meredith brings a unique warmth and journalistic sensitivities that make her the perfect host for our exploration of American culture and our shared experiences as reflected by our favorite books.”

Nutopia is producing the show for PBS. The program is executive produced by Jane Root, Michael Cascio, Bob Kirsh and Charles Marquardt.

“As a fixture in American households for decades, Meredith’s voice is the natural choice to guide the audience through this unique and multi-platform journey to find the most beloved novel,” said Jane Root, founder and CEO of Nutopia. “We are confident she has the ability to inspire viewers to read, vote and share their personal connections to the stories we explore in The Great American Read.”