Vieira to Fill In For Costas on Friday

As Bob Costas remains on the injured list with an eye infection, NBC has made a change in who will replace him in anchoring the network's primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics.

After Matt Lauer has stepped in for Costas the past few days, it will be Meredith Vieira who will anchor Friday's primetime coverage from Sochi. Vieira will become the first woman to ever anchor NBC's primetime Olympic coverage solo.

"It's an honor to fill in for him," Vieira said on Today Friday. "You think about the Olympics, and you think the athletes and then Bob Costas."