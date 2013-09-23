Vieira and Stahl Set as 'B&C' Hall of Fame Cohosts

To register for the 23rd Annual B&C Hall of Fame ceremony, click here.

Meredith Vieira, NBC News special correspondent and host/exec producer of upcoming syndicated talker The Meredith Vieira Show, has been named cohost of next month’s 23rd annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony. Vieira will join cohost Lesley Stahl, correspondent for CBS News and 60 Minutes. The event is set for Oct. 28 at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria.

Vieira, who has won 14 Emmys, recently launched the YouTube Channel LIVES With Meredith Vieira. She was a cohost of ABC’s The View and NBC’s Today, and a 60 Minutes correspondent. She recently wrapped her 11th season as host of the syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Vieira also founded an eponymous production company that has backed film, TV and theatre projects, including the Cannes Film Festival selection Return, Emmy-nominated documentary The Woman Who Wasn’t There and the national tour of off-Broadway hit Life in a Marital Institution.

Stahl has been a 60 Minutes correspondent since 1991, landing a range of newsmaking interviews during her tenure. She had the first interview with an underground member of Pussy Riot, the all-female Russian punk band jailed for its public performances that criticized Russian president Vladimir Putin. She also had exclusive reports on trouble with the military’s F-22 Raptor planes and the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

60 Minutes was inducted into B&C’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

Stahl was the CBS White House correspondent during the Carter, Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.

THE 2013 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Steve Bornstein, NFL Network

Randy Falco, Univision Communications

Jon Feltheimer, Lionsgate

Bill Goodwyn, Discovery Communications

Deborah McDermott, Young Broadcasting

Gary Newman, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Richard Plepler, Home Box Office

Tom Rogers, TiVo

Joann Ross, CBS Television Network

Neil Smit, Comcast

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Dana Walden, Twentieth Century Fox Television

LIVE With Kelly and Michael