VIDWeek: Next TV Founders on the Rise Named

Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable have named the recipients of the inaugural Next TV Founders on the Rise Award, an incredible group of innovators behind some of the hottest new companies in video, media and tech. They are set to be featured in a session at the upcoming Next TV Summit New York City on Thursday, June 15, during the first annual VIDWeek.



In a revealing session moderated by Next TV Summit NYC Programming Committee member J.B. Kropp, the VP of Digital Strategy & Business Development at E.W. Scripps Co., the Founders on the Rise will share a peek into their ventures while discussing their path to launch and success so far, including insight into market trends and challenges and victories experienced along the way.



Ashley Crowder, CEO and Co-Founder, VNTANA.



About VNTANA: VNTANA creates shareable group experiences by placing the digital into the real world. From holographic photo opportunities with your favorite celebrity to gesture controlled drone piloting, VNTANA’s technology is at the cutting-edge of Augmented Reality.



Carissa Flocken, CEO, Entrypoint.



About Entrypoint: Entrypoint’s first product is software that allows video creators to make interactive 360 video that users engage with over the web. It’s been called a mix of Adobe and Squarespace for interactive video. Entrypoint was founded in early 2016 and will launch the cutting-edge tool this July.



Brian Musburger, CEO, Vegas Stats & information Network (VSiN).



About VSiN: The Vegas Stats & information Network is the CNBC for sports betting, the first sports gambling news network for a multibillion-dollar industry.



James Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Pilotly.



About Pilotly: Pilotly is the most advanced research platform for media creators, helping them securely gather feedback from target audiences anywhere in the world, providing insights that inform creative, drive distribution and create monetization opportunities.



Van Toffler, Co-Founder & CEO, Gunpowder & Sky.



About Gunpowder & Sky: Gunpowder & Sky is a global studio dedicated to creating, marketing and distributing video content independent of form, genre or platform. Gunpowder & Sky collaborates with both emerging and established talent to generate premium video content ranging from 90-second to 90-minute stories on various platforms. (Note: Toffler will participate in a session during the fall edition of Next TV Summit NYC on Oct. 18.)



