Vidgo Adds Tennis Channel To Streaming Net Lineup

Value-priced streamer Vidgo said it reached an agreement to carry Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Tennis Channel to a lineup of more than 150 channels.

The launch of the Tennis Channels enables Vidgo subscribers to watch action from the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

“Vidgo’s streaming platform is a favorite for dyed-in-the-wool live sports fans,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo. “Tennis Channel is one of our most important additions to expand our lineup of live sports because it features some of the world’s best athletes, entertaining and thrilling fans for hours in what I believe it one of the most exciting spectator sports around. Tennis Channel is the perfect complement extensive sports lineup, and I can proudly say we are now the best sports streaming service with the best value overall.”

Vidgo said its lineup includes more than 35 sports channels, offering soccer, NFL, XFL, NBA and NASCAR action.

“We’re pleased to work with Vidgo to make Tennis Channel available to their growing subscriber base,” said Lee Schlazer, senior VP distribution, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “As streaming options continue to rise in popularity, our goal remains the same – to bring Tennis Channel’s unrivaled coverage to people wherever they want to experience it. With two of the biggest tournaments in professional tennis taking place here in the United States in March, this couldn’t have happened at a better time for Vidgo customers.”

Vidgo packages include Vidgo Plus at $64.95 per month, Vidgo Premium at $79.95 per month, Vidgo Ultimate at $99.95 per month and Spanish-language service Vidgo Mas at $39.95. ■