Vidgo Adds Films and TV Series From Cinedigm to Streaming Lineup
Titles include ‘You-Gi-Oh! The Movie’ and ‘Elvis: A Generous Heart’
Streaming service Vidgo will be able to make 10,000 films and television series available to its subscribers through a deal with Cinedigm.
Vidgo, which markets itself as a way for cord cutters to save money, offers more than 150 television networks along with a library of on-demand content.
“Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it’s a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit,” said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. “Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can continue to deliver even more of the content our audiences love at the best value in the streaming industry.”
The Cinedigm programming becoming available via Vidgo includes Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie; New York, New York; Elvis: A Generous Heart and Daniel Boone, Trailblazer.
“This partnership represents increased accessibility of the entertainment we love most,” said Cinedigm CEO Chris McGurk. “By joining forces with Vidgo, we’re able to share our incredible pool of content with more customers than ever before, and at a price people can afford. We look forward to continuing to grow this mutually beneficial relationship.”
Vidgo packages include Vidgo Plus at $64.95 per month, Vidgo Premium at $79.95 per month, Vidgo Ultimate at $99.95 per month and Spanish-language service Vidgo Mas at $39.95. ■
