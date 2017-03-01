Videology to Use Tru Optik Data for OTT TV Targeting

Videology has made a deal that will allow its client to access Tru Optik’s data on over-the-top viewership to target advertising.

The deal will help clients segment and reach the growing number of viewers who are watching TV on connected-TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV and game consoles.

“Tru Optik’s unique ability to profile and segment consumers across OTT is a natural fit with Videology’s mission of helping advertisers drive results across all of their video advertising channels,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO of Videology. “As more and more people watch content on a variety of devices, it’s important for advertisers to have a single view of their audience for holistic campaign delivery. Through this partnership with Tru Optik, our clients will benefit from more granular understanding and execution of advertising on OTT and connected TV, a quickly-growing piece of the video content ecosystem.”

With access to Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud, Videology clients can identify specific OTT audiences by onboarding their first-party data or by leveraging third-party data sources from over a dozen leading data providers in Tru Optik’s OTT Data Marketplace, the companies said.

"Videology is a leader and innovator in understanding the migration from linear TV to digital platforms and helping brands connect with consumers in these new destinations,” said Michael Scott, chief revenue officer at Tru Optik. “We’re pleased that Videology recognizes the power and uniqueness of Tru Optik’s audience intelligence solutions, and chose to make us their key audience intelligence partner across OTT and CTV.”

Videology clients will also be able to use Tru Optik’s Cross-Screen Audience Validation and attribution capabilities, which can tie OTT ad exposure to offline sales channels. That will allow marketers to understand the value of this new channel to their bottom lines.

