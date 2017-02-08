Videology Sees Increase in Advanced Ad Spending
Advertising software provider Videology says it has seen a 273% increase in spending on advanced advertising campaigns using linear TV over the last 12 months.
Videology also said there has been an 840% increase in the number of linear TV impressions available to be bought and sold using programmatic technology.
Increasingly these campaigns are using first-party data to target specific audiences. Videology says more than 28% of campaigns use first-party data—including past purchase history, website visits, registration data and loyalty data.
“Brands and agencies have a huge amount of owned data, created through their direct relationship with consumers,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO, Videology. “By layering this first-party customer data into TV campaigns, brands deliver a far more tailored and granular advertising experience, ultimately resulting in greater ROI on their ad spend. This should be, and is becoming, a priority for anyone with access to owned data. I expect we will see this trend grow exponentially in the coming years.”
Videology also said it saw an 11% increase in digital video advertising that was screen agnostic. Digital campaigns aiming at the PC alone continued to fall, dropping to 6% to 9%.
